One in custody believed to be connected to Youngstown Family Dollar robbery

One man is in custody believed to be involved with the armed robbery of a Youngstown Family Dollar Monday evening.

Police were called out to the Family Dollar on Market St. around 7 p.m.

Workers said the suspect came in, pointed a gun at them and demanded all the money from the register.

Along with the cash, workers said the suspect also demanded some Newport cigarettes before running out of the store and fleeing in a car.

