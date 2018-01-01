One in custody believed to be connected to Youngstown Family Dol - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One in custody believed to be connected to Youngstown Family Dollar robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One man is in custody believed to be involved with the armed robbery of a Youngstown Family Dollar Monday evening. 

Police were called out to the Family Dollar on Market St. around 7 p.m.

Workers said the suspect came in, pointed a gun at them and demanded all the money from the register.

Along with the cash, workers said the suspect also demanded some Newport cigarettes before running out of the store and fleeing in a car.

Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms