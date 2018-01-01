Two suspects accused of recent Family Dollar, Subway robberies - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police arrested two men suspected of robbing the Family Dollar store on Market Street Monday evening.

Police said the two men, 34-year-old Robert Sellars and 31-year-old Anthony Johnson, are also accused of two recent robberies at the Youngstown Subway on Midlothian Blvd. and the Liberty Subway near Belmont Ave.

Both Subway robberies took place Thursday within about two hours of each other.

Workers at the Family Dollar told officers that a suspect came in at around 7 pm Monday, pointed a gun at them and demanded all the money from the register.

Along with the cash, workers said the suspect also demanded some Newport cigarettes before running out of the store and fleeing in a car.

Officers on patrol on the South Side pulled over a Chevy Tahoe fitting the description of the getaway vehicle.

Inside the Tahoe, police found seven packs of Newport cigarettes, two packs of lighters, cash, a handgun and a black hoodie like the one worn by the robbery suspect.

Police also found two white hockey-style masks.

Sellars and Johnson were booked into the Mahoning County jail on robbery charges.

