Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown plans his cabinet appointments

With the new year brings new leadership for the city of Youngstown.

Saturday brought the official swearing in of new Mayor Tito Brown.

New Year's Day was Mayor Brown's first day on the job.

The Mayor now must decide within the next month who he will appoint to his cabinet.

"I told my transition team I want to make sure I have the best and the brightest, so I told them, take their time, don't rush," said Mayor Brown. "Those people that are there now, we will examine and evaluate them now. In the next 30 days, you'll see me rolling out cabinet members for my staff."

As for his newly elected position, Mayor Brown said he is excited and that Youngstown is one of the places he loves.

"I've been born and raised here, I'm raising my family here...when I go into city hall, it's gonna be different for me, but I'm excited about it," said Mayor Brown.

To see a recap of Mayor Tito Brown's swearing in ceremony, you can view it here.

