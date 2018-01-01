Emancipation Proclamation service envisions future with new leadership at the helm

Valley community leaders used this New Year's Day to envision the future.

The annual Emancipation Proclamation service is the longest running African American community celebration.

The event commemorates the abolishment of slavery in the U.S. after being issued by President Abraham Lincoln on New Year's Day, 1863.

Monday morning's event may have celebrated the past, but it also looked at how to build on the future with new leadership at the helm.

Hundreds gathered in the New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown to celebrate.

The executive order, Proclamation 95, resulted in the freeing of millions of slaves, which encompasses this event's vision and theme, to "Build the Future; by Celebrating the Past."

"What we like to really illustrate and project is community, coming together and being unified," said Program Director Kevin Davis. "From the days of Emancipation, where we were separated to now being a community-active society, especially here in Youngstown."

Keynote Speaker Pastor Todd Johnson wanted to leave the congregation with a message to live by this new year.

"In our cities like Warren and Youngstown, I think it's more important than ever for people to gather and build coalitions around our institutions and our foundations that have made our community great," said Pastor Johnson.

Newly sworn in Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was also present at the event, one his very first events as mayor.

The celebration started day one of 2018 with a message of hope and unity for our Valley.