Ohio's first miscellanous property auction of 2018 this weekend

The state's first miscellaneous property auction of 2018 is scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 6.

The auction will feature numerous unique items including a 16 HP Vanguard leaf vacuum, A.R.E. truck cap and four JBL cabinet speakers.

A wide variety of computer equipment, including laptops, monitors and printers, as well as electronic appliances, including copiers, digital cameras, DVD players, audio and video equipment and mobile radios also will be auctioned.

An assortment of miscellaneous items are also on the list.

The auction will be hosted at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division Headquarters in Columbus.

The doors open at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 9 a.m.

Inventory is subject to prior sale to governmental entities. All inventory will be sold "as-is" with no warranty or guarantee of any kind, according to a press release.

Purchased items must be paid for in full the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards (Visa, Discover and MasterCard only) are accepted.

Credit and debit cards are also charged a three percent service fee. Certain methods of payment are subject to IRS regulations.

Inventory may be inspected Friday, Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The warehouse is open until 3 p.m. on the day of the auction. All items must be removed by Friday, Jan. 12 at noon.

All participants must also register at the auction.

Public auctions are the last step in the state's surplus program.

State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use.

In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screening.

The property is then made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools.

Remaining property is sold at the public auctions.

For more information, you can contact Tom Lowery or Mark Young at 614-466-7636 or visit the DAS State and Federal Surplus Services website.