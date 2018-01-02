Trumbull County Children Services urges families to learn about fostering

Trumbull County Children Services is hosting a meet and greet urging families across the Valley and throughout the state of Ohio to learn more about fostering.

It's called the New Year's Resolutions Meet and Greet.

Officials at Children Services have been tracking a trend of an increased number of children needing to be placed in foster homes because of addiction, neglect and abuse.

While these numbers are increasing, the number of families stepping up to take on the role as a foster family is declining.

For this reason, the meet and greet was created to help inform interested families and individuals about the process of becoming a foster parent, according to a press release.

Last year, the number of children taken into custody was 40 percent higher than the number of children taken into custody in 2013.

The most recent Public Children Services Association of Ohio (PCSAO) report projected this number will increase 33 percent by 2020.

Members of Children Services believe these children need a good home to help nurture them in this confusing time of their life.



The number of foster homes available since 2013 have plummeted while the number of children in the agency's custody has increased.

In 2013, Trumbull County had 92 foster families at the year's end. At the end of 2017, there were 68.

The meet and greet will take place on Jan. 3 at the Trumbull County Children Services Training Room on Reeves Rd. in Warren.

Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Staff members, licensed foster parents and families currently going through the licensing process will be accessible to answer questions.

There will also be a Pre-Service Session at 6 p.m. called "Foster Care Rules and Policies", presented by DeeDee Prezioso, a member of the Children Services team.

Any Interested individuals may attend. Attending the session will count towards the required certification training hours needed to become a foster parent.

