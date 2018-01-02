Canfield family escapes from burning home

Crews from surrounding communities joined Canfield firefighters in single digit temperatures this morning as they battled a house fire in a fashionable neighborhood.

The multi-alarm fire in a home on the 3900 block of Montereale Drive off Tippecanoe Road was called in before 3:30 am Tuesday.

Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Donald Hutchison tells 21 News that firefighters first on the scene spotted flames on two floors in the garage area.

Since the residents were awakened by alarms and got out safely, firefighters were ordered not to go inside the house, but attempt to control the fire from the outside.

Fire departments from Boardman and Austintown were also called out to the home, spraying water from aerial trucks.

Chief Hutchison says the fire reached the home's attic, eventually causing the house to collapse into the basement.

The state Fire Marshal has been contacted as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

According to realtor.com, the 9,000 sq. ft home had four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

County records show the home was built in 2006 with a total value of $820,000.

