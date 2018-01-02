Ohio court to hear big online school's funding case Feb. 13

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Crews from surrounding communities joined Canfield firefighters in single digit temperatures this morning as they battled a house fire in a fashionable neighborhood.More >>
Crews from surrounding communities joined Canfield firefighters in single digit temperatures this morning as they battled a house fire in a fashionable neighborhood.More >>
NBC announced on Tuesday that Hoda Kotb has been named the co-anchor of Today, replacing Matt Lauer who was fired after complaints about sexual misconduct surfaced.More >>
NBC announced on Tuesday that Hoda Kotb has been named the co-anchor of Today, replacing Matt Lauer who was fired after complaints about sexual misconduct surfaced.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments in February over the state's efforts to recoup $60 million from one of the nation's largest online charter schools.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments in February over the state's efforts to recoup $60 million from one of the nation's largest online charter schools.More >>
Promising to address the opioid epidemic, public education and the economy, Poland Township Trustee and son of a former Youngstown mayor has set his sights on a higher political office.More >>
Promising to address the opioid epidemic, public education and the economy, Poland Township Trustee and son of a former Youngstown mayor has set his sights on a higher political office.More >>
Forecasters are predicting continued frigid temperatures and very cold wind chills across the area, and the Ohio Department of Aging is reminding people to keep an eye on the elderly.More >>
Forecasters are predicting continued frigid temperatures and very cold wind chills across the area, and the Ohio Department of Aging is reminding people to keep an eye on the elderly.More >>
Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court will privately review records about lethal drugs the state prison system wants shielded from public view as part of an open records dispute.More >>
Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court will privately review records about lethal drugs the state prison system wants shielded from public view as part of an open records dispute.More >>
After a record number of homicides last year, Columbus experienced its first killing just 14 minutes into the New Year.More >>
After a record number of homicides last year, Columbus experienced its first killing just 14 minutes into the New Year.More >>
The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio's efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls.More >>
The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio's efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls.More >>
Police in Cleveland say an officer was injured when his cruiser was struck by a drunken driver in an early morning accident.More >>
Police in Cleveland say an officer was injured when his cruiser was struck by a drunken driver in an early morning accident.More >>
A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 22 years in an Ohio prison.More >>
A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 22 years in an Ohio prison.More >>
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.More >>
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.More >>
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.More >>
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.More >>
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>