NBC names Hoda Kotb as Today co-anchor

NBC announced on Tuesday that Hoda Kotb has been named the co-anchor of Today, replacing Matt Lauer who was fired after complaints about sexual misconduct surfaced.

Introduced on Tuesday morning by Savannah Guthrie, Kotbe, 53, co-anchor the first two hours of the morning program.

Kotb, who will continue to co-host Today’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for "Dateline".

She has been a substitute in the anchor chair over the years.

Kotb has held the spot after Matt Lauer was fired as Today anchor on Nov. 28 following allegations of sexual misconduct by a female colleague.