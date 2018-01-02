Big lottery jackpots total $783 million

Will 2018 prove luckier for players of America's biggest lottery games?

Jackpots from the most recent drawings of the Megamillions and Power Ball went unclaimed last month, sending the value of the big prizes to a combined total of more than $783 million.

Tonight's Megamillions prize is worth $343 million, or $215 million if you choose the cash option.

The drawing can be seen on 21 News at 11.

Wednesday's Power Ball drawing has climbed to $440 million, or $278 million cash, with the odds of winning the grand prize 1 in 292,201,338.00

The chances of winning the Megamillions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350.

In the game’s 15 year history, the first days of a new year have been lucky ones. Four jackpots have been won during that time frame, including the seventh-largest prize ever, $380 million on January 4, 2011; winners in Idaho and Washington shared that jackpot.