Big lottery jackpots total $783 million

Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Youngstown police arrested two men suspected of robbing the Family Dollar store on Market Street Monday evening.More >>
Amer Adi Othman, the owner of the Downtown Circle who frequently goes by Al Adi, faces deportation after decades of legal battles.More >>
The new Starbucks being built in Bazetta is now looking to fill positions for it's upcoming location at the corner of Elm Road and Millennium Boulevard. Employment opportunities include Baristas at $9 an hour plus tips, and Shift Supervisors at $11 an hour plus tips. They will be accepting applications and holding interviews at the job fair will be at the Ohio Means Jobs building at 280 North Park Ave from 2:00-3:30 PM on Friday January 5, 2018.More >>
Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court will privately review records about lethal drugs the state prison system wants shielded from public view as part of an open records dispute.More >>
After a record number of homicides last year, Columbus experienced its first killing just 14 minutes into the New Year.More >>
The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio's efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls.More >>
Police in Cleveland say an officer was injured when his cruiser was struck by a drunken driver in an early morning accident.More >>
A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 22 years in an Ohio prison.More >>
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
Two young girls are being treated at Pennsylvania hospital for serious burns after a fire broke out in their bedroom as they slept.More >>
The son of a Cleveland police officer says he was being robbed by a drug dealer on Christmas when he stabbed the man in the neck as his father looked on.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion.More >>
