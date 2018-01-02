Schiavoni names running mate in bid for governor

Senator Joe Schiavoni on Tuesday named Ohio Board of Education member Stephanie Dodd as his running mate in his race for governor.

As a candidate for Lieutenant Governor, the Democrat will campaign with Schiavoni on issues such as education and jobs.

Dodd represents Ohio's 9th District on the state board of education, which includes all or part of 13 counties in Central, Southeastern, and Appalachian Ohio.

“Stephanie is an incredible addition to our team. She’s dedicated, driven, and makes it clear through her work that she cares as much as we do about Ohio families,” said Senator Schiavoni. “Stephanie and I both worry about what the future will hold for our young kids. Together we can work to give every child a chance at a quality education, a good paying job, and a successful life.”

First elected in November 2012, Stephanie won a three-way race with over 60% of the vote.

Four years later, she ran unopposed in her heavily Republican district – one of just a few incumbents to run unopposed for re-election to the State Board in 24 years. She received more than 298,000 votes in that election.

Dodd was the first in her family to graduate from college, majoring in Finance, Information Systems and Digital Business at the University of Cincinnati and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

She has worked in the banking industry as a financial analyst and runs SLD Consulting, which specializes in fundraising, development and event planning for non-profit organizations.

Dodd lives at Buckeye Lake in Licking County with her husband Dan, daughters Cecilia and Frannie, and son Auggie