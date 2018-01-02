Boardman police charge woman for weekend stabbing - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman police charge woman for weekend stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Britteny Nemitz Britteny Nemitz
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Police have charged a woman in connection with a weekend stabbing at a Boardman apartment.

Britteny Nemitz, 38, of Geneva, Ohio was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to answer a charge of felonious assault.

A 32-year-old man told police Nemitz and he went to his Carter Circle apartment late Saturday after spending time at a Youngstown bar.

The alleged victim said that he and Nemitz had been arguing over something he had said to a female bartender when Nemitz grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital told officers that the wound was not that serious and only required stitches.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms