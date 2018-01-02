Boardman police charge woman for weekend stabbing

Police have charged a woman in connection with a weekend stabbing at a Boardman apartment.

Britteny Nemitz, 38, of Geneva, Ohio was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to answer a charge of felonious assault.

A 32-year-old man told police Nemitz and he went to his Carter Circle apartment late Saturday after spending time at a Youngstown bar.

The alleged victim said that he and Nemitz had been arguing over something he had said to a female bartender when Nemitz grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital told officers that the wound was not that serious and only required stitches.