Tsilimos steps down at Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio -

Jim Tsilimos, the all-time winningest coach in Lisbon football history, is retiring after a combined 25 years as the Blue Devils head coach.

Tsilimos was 147-97, with seven playoff appearances including the 1995 state championship. 

He was the head coach for two different stints, from 1990-2007 and 2011-2017.

The district is accepting applications.

