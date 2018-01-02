Tsilimos steps down at Lisbon

A man is suing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman and several other people over a 2016 New Year's Eve alleged assault.More >>
A man is suing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman and several other people over a 2016 New Year's Eve alleged assault.More >>
High school basketball adjustments.More >>
High school basketball adjustments.More >>
Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is inching toward a return from a left calf injury.More >>
Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is inching toward a return from a left calf injury.More >>
The Cleveland Browns have received permission to interview Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan to be their offensive coordinator.More >>
The Cleveland Browns have received permission to interview Houston quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan to be their offensive coordinator.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 2, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 2, 2018.More >>
Isaiah Thomas showed flashes of what made him an All-Star in his long-awaited Cleveland debut as the Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.More >>
Isaiah Thomas showed flashes of what made him an All-Star in his long-awaited Cleveland debut as the Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.More >>
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice 78 seconds apart early in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.More >>
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice 78 seconds apart early in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.More >>
Phil Kessel and Conor Sheary scored in a four-goal second period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-1 win over the scuffling Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.More >>
Phil Kessel and Conor Sheary scored in a four-goal second period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-1 win over the scuffling Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.More >>
Jim Tsilimos, the all-time winningest coach in Lisbon football history, is retiring after a combined 25 years as the Blue Devils head coach.More >>
Jim Tsilimos, the all-time winningest coach in Lisbon football history, is retiring after a combined 25 years as the Blue Devils head coach.More >>