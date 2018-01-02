Zambelli Fireworks moves New Castle headquarters

A 125-year-old New Castle company whose name has become synonymous with spectacular firework displays has moved its headquarters.

Zambelli Fireworks announced that as of January 1, its main office has been relocated from New Castle to Cranberry, Pa.

According to a media release, the new location will provide the company better access to more resources.

The release says that the move does not impact operations in Edinburg, which is also in Lawrence County.

One company official says as demand for for their displays increase, they needed more flexible and efficient workspace.

Zambelli is one of the largest fireworks companies in the world with a history dating back to 1893 and puts on more than 1,600 fireworks shows a year.