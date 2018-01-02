Trumbull teen suspect wants aggravated murder charge dismissed

Attorneys for a 19-year-old accused of killing and dumping the body of a missing Warren man are asking a judge to dismiss the murder charges based on a lack of evidence.

Austin Burke currently faces one charge of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, two charges of aggravated robbery, and weapons charges.

Burke is accused of murdering 22-year-old Kenneth Brandon Sample of Warren.

Sample's body was found near a secluded area of the Grand River Game Lands in Bristolville.

However, Burke's attorney now says that investigators have failed to prove where the alleged murder actually happened.

A motion filed in Trumbull County Court asks the judge to dismiss the aggravated murder charge because prosecutors have not proven that Sample was murdered in the county.

According to the documents, law enforcement was unable to find any evidence at the spot where Sample's body was found.

Attorneys argue that since the place of Sample's death is not known, there is no reasonable justification for charging Burke in Trumbull County.

In addition, Burke's attorney argues that valuable evidence was destroyed before the defense could have experts examine it.

In a motion, the defense argues that Sample's body was cremated before additional testing could be done. They argue that initial toxicology reports indicate that Sample had illicit drugs in his system, but not the amount which was found.

Burke's attorneys also argue that because Sample's clothing was permitted to be destroyed, there was no way for them to prove that there was no gunshot residue on the clothes.

The motion asserts that because the evidence was destroyed, Burke's defense cannot prove that Sample did not die from a gunshot, but rather, potentially from a fatal overdose.

Officials have said that Burke and Sample knew each other in some form, but have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

Burke was arrested days later after reportedly robbing the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.

Investigators say they believe that Burke used the same gun to shoot Sample in the head and to rob the restaurant.

However, Burke's attorneys want the firearm evidence to be dismissed from the case.

The motion states that prosecutors have alleged, but failed to prove, that Burke was in possession of the same firearm during both crimes.

In addition, the argument is also made that there is no proof that the weapon prosecutors allege was involved, was actually the weapon used to kill Sample.

Burke's attorneys also filed four separate motions asking to dismiss cell phone evidence captured from his cellphone, including messages and location data, and the cellphone of his alleged girlfriend.

The trial for Burke is still scheduled to begin on Monday, January 8th.