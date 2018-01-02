YPD investigating first death of 2018, victim identified - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YPD investigating first death of 2018, victim identified

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police say the victim of a New Year's shooting has died. 

Officers were called out just before midnight on New Year's Eve to Byron Street on the city's East Side where someone reported that a man had been shot in the stomach.

A police report has since been released and says that 33-year-old Jose Jaurejui died from his wounds at the hospital. 

Officials say the Youngstown Police Homicide Detectives are investigating. However, police said that does not necessarily mean the shooting was a homicide. 

Police have not yet listed whether there is a suspect in the case.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms