YPD investigating first death of 2018, victim identified

Police say the victim of a New Year's shooting has died.

Officers were called out just before midnight on New Year's Eve to Byron Street on the city's East Side where someone reported that a man had been shot in the stomach.

A police report has since been released and says that 33-year-old Jose Jaurejui died from his wounds at the hospital.

Officials say the Youngstown Police Homicide Detectives are investigating. However, police said that does not necessarily mean the shooting was a homicide.

Police have not yet listed whether there is a suspect in the case.