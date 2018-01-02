Canfield homeowner says smoke alarm allowed family to escape overnight fire

Firefighters had to contend with five degree temperatures while battling a fire that destroyed a 9,000 square foot home on Montereale Dr. in Canfield Township Tuesday morning.

Homeowners Roan and Tara Winchester said smoke alarms allowed them and their two young sons, ages 5 and 7, to safely escape the pre-dawn fire.

The husband says the alarm woke them up around 3:30 am.

The fire chief says crews were on the scene quickly but the fire was intense and spreading very fast.



"The whole west end of the building was involved, out every window and the garage doors had already broken open. The whole garage area was fully involved," said Cardinal Fire Chief Don Hutchinson.



Three cars in the garage also were destroyed.

The fire spread to the main house and the attic, when firefighters had to back out and eventually the upper floors collapsed into the basement.

The chief says the bitter five degree temperature caused some problems with equipment.



"We had some nozzles freeze to the point where we couldn't use them anymore and we had to stretch new lines," Hutchinson said.



The cold also caused some nozzle handles to crack. "They're plastic and when you drop them they crack, so we lost like four handles during the fire," the Chief added.



Chief Hutchinson says it's another example of how smoke alarms can save lives. "Smoke detectors, it's what they do. They let you know and it's what woke them up,".



The four-bedroom home is valued at more than $800,000 dollars, and Hutchinson says state law requires that any high value loss be reported to the State Fire Marshal.

