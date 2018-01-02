Youngstown Mayor appoints new law director, interim finance director

The new administration is already being put in place for the new mayor of Youngstown.

Mayor Tito Brown announced Tuesday that the positions of City Law Director and City Finance Director are being filled, at least temporarily.

Mayor Brown announced that Jeff Limbian will take over as Law Director.

Limbian previously served as law director and prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the position of City Finance Director will temporarily be filled by Kyle Miasek.

Miasek will serve as the Interim Finance Director.

Brown has previously told 21 News that he has launched a nationwide search for a new finance director.

Limbian will take the reigns from Former Law Director Martin Hume, while Miasek will take over for embattled Finance Director Dave Bozanich.

The rest of Brown's cabinet positions, including the police chief, have yet to be announced.