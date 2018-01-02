Cold To Intensify But Relief Is In Sight

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

It has been bitterly cold since Christmas but the worst is yet to come. Temperatures will climb to around 20 degrees on Wednesday before the next arctic blast arrives on Thursday.

Thursday's frigid air will be accompanied by icy, gusty winds and snow showers. A fresh inch or two of snow will be possible by Thursday night. Wind chill values will drop to around -20 Friday morning. A dangerously cold day is in store for Friday; air temperatures will be no higher than about 6 above zero.

Even more intense cold coming late this week. Even if these numbers are too cold by a few degrees, it's still dangerous cold. pic.twitter.com/w346R7EzIL — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) January 2, 2018

Saturday will begin with wind chills near 20 below zero once again. The afternoon will be bitterly cold but somewhat less windy. While the air will turn milder Sunday into Monday, we expect snow, mixed precipitation and rain.