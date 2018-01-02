Cold To Intensify But Relief Is In Sight - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cold To Intensify But Relief Is In Sight

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

It has been bitterly cold since Christmas but the worst is yet to come. Temperatures will climb to around 20 degrees on Wednesday before the next arctic blast arrives on Thursday.

Thursday's frigid air will be accompanied by icy, gusty winds and snow showers. A fresh inch or two of snow will be possible by Thursday night. Wind chill values will drop to around -20 Friday morning. A dangerously cold day is in store for Friday; air temperatures will be no higher than about 6 above zero. 

Saturday will begin with wind chills near 20 below zero once again. The afternoon will be bitterly cold but somewhat less windy. While the air will turn milder Sunday into Monday, we expect snow, mixed precipitation and rain. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms