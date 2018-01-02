Gas turned off to several paying Braceville Township customers

They paid their bill, but the gas company turned off their heat anyway without any notice during one of the deepest freezes we've had in a while.

That's what happened to three families in Braceville township on New Year's Day.

Denise Lofland said, "We have a 2-year-old here, both of my sons and my daughter in law and my husband and I, so we had to borrow electric heaters from folks."

Carol Gernentz lives nearby. "I have a chronic pain problem and I am disabled because of it. I have asthma. it is very trying to me. I was in a lot of pain yesterday because it was getting so cold."

So what happened?



"No one told us they were going to shut off our gas. When I tried to find out no one could tell us why it was. To this point that is still a fact," said Lofland.

Carol believes the problem lies in the fact that what used to be a production line that carried gas out of the ground was turned into a service line for the three homes.

Another reason things are messed up is that one company owns the gas meter while a different company owns the service line, and yet another company owns the gas itself.

"They need to get together which I was told by the company who owns the gas, I was told they were going to get their heads together and try to figure it out," said Gernentz.

But in the meantime, their gas has been turned off and on twice in two days.

As of Tuesday afternoon It remains on, at least for now.

Calls made by 21 News to Aspire Energy and Chesapeake utilities were not returned.