Upcoming Starbucks in Bazetta is now hiring

The new Starbucks being built in Bazetta is now looking to fill positions for it's upcoming location at the corner of Elm Road and Millennium Boulevard.

Employment opportunities include Baristas at $9 an hour plus tips, and Shift Supervisors at $11 an hour plus tips.

They will be accepting applications and holding interviews at the job fair will be at the Ohio Means Jobs building at 280 North Park Ave from 2:00-3:30 PM on Friday January 5, 2018.