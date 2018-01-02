Upcoming Bazetta Starbucks is now hiring - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
The new Starbucks being built in Bazetta is now looking to fill positions for it's upcoming location at the corner of Elm Road and Millennium Boulevard. 

Employment opportunities include Baristas at $9 an hour plus tips, and Shift Supervisors at $11 an hour plus tips.

They will be accepting applications and holding interviews at the job fair will be at the Ohio Means Jobs building at 280 North Park Ave from 2:00-3:30 PM on Friday January 5, 2018.

