Upcoming Bazetta Starbucks is now hiring

The new Starbucks being built in Bazetta is now looking to fill positions for it's upcoming location at the corner of Elm Road and Millennium Boulevard.
Employment opportunities include Baristas at $9 an hour plus tips, and Shift Supervisors at $11 an hour plus tips.
They will be accepting applications and holding interviews at the job fair will be at the Ohio Means Jobs building at 280 North Park Ave from 2:00-3:30 PM on Friday January 5, 2018.
Trumbull County Children Services is hosting a meet and greet urging families across the Valley and throughout the state of Ohio to learn more about fostering.More >>
Trumbull County Children Services is hosting a meet and greet urging families across the Valley and throughout the state of Ohio to learn more about fostering.More >>
The community is invited to celebrate Youngstown's 51st Mayor, Jamael Tito Brown, and support local charities at the same time.More >>
The community is invited to celebrate Youngstown's 51st Mayor, Jamael Tito Brown, and support local charities at the same time.More >>
Sharon police are asking for help to find the suspect who robbed a man in downtown in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Sharon police are asking for help to find the suspect who robbed a man in downtown in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The manager of two restaurants near the YSU campus says he was robbed as he was on his way to deposit the day's receipts from the businesses.More >>
The manager of two restaurants near the YSU campus says he was robbed as he was on his way to deposit the day's receipts from the businesses.More >>
Residents have been evacuated from a downtown Youngstown building that was recently converted from office space to living space.More >>
Residents have been evacuated from a downtown Youngstown building that was recently converted from office space to living space.More >>
Pennsylvania environmental officials have ordered Sunoco to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline across the southern part of the state, citing a series of spills and other "egregious and willful violations"...More >>
Pennsylvania environmental officials have ordered Sunoco to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline across the southern part of the state, citing a series of spills and other "egregious and willful violations" of state...More >>
A 19-year-old who launched his campaign for a council seat in an Ohio city while still in high school has officially taken office.More >>
A 19-year-old who launched his campaign for a council seat in an Ohio city while still in high school has officially taken office.More >>
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >>
Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.More >>
Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court will privately review records about lethal drugs the state prison system wants shielded from public view as part of an open records dispute.More >>
Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court will privately review records about lethal drugs the state prison system wants shielded from public view as part of an open records dispute.More >>
After a record number of homicides last year, Columbus experienced its first killing just 14 minutes into the New Year.More >>
After a record number of homicides last year, Columbus experienced its first killing just 14 minutes into the New Year.More >>
The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio's efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls.More >>
The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio's efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls.More >>
Police in Cleveland say an officer was injured when his cruiser was struck by a drunken driver in an early morning accident.More >>
Police in Cleveland say an officer was injured when his cruiser was struck by a drunken driver in an early morning accident.More >>
A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 22 years in an Ohio prison.More >>
A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 22 years in an Ohio prison.More >>
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.More >>
An Ohio woman accused of fatally shooting her husband and dismembering his body months before their son found the remains has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>
A driver who pleaded guilty to hitting five bicyclists in Cleveland has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.More >>