2017 results in less holiday traffic fatalities than 2016

The holiday season means traveling for many. This holiday season Ohio had less traffic deaths in than the in 2016.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, during the Christmas travel period in 2016 between December 22nd and 25th 14 people were killed in traffic crashes, while this year the amount of fatalities decreased to five.

As for New Year, fatal crashes were down fifty percent from last year when six people were killed in traffic crashes from December 29th to January 1st. This Year two crashes killed three individuals.

During the New Year holiday 288 people were arrested for impaired driving.

Individuals can call #677 to report any impaired or dangerous drivers.