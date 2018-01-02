Democratic Chairman calls McKinney's election fraud complaints "baseless"

The Mahoning County Board of Elections is demanding that a lawsuit filed by Youngstown Mayoral Candidate Sean McKinney be dismissed.

The demand comes at the end of an 18-page court document that aims to debunk McKinney's claims that the November election was fraudulent.

The request for a dismissal will be up to a judge, but in the meantime, the filing provides a glimpse at how the Board of Elections could plan to fight the allegations.

In his lawsuit, McKinney claims "a substantial number" of votes on November 7, 2017, were cast "illegally." His court filing then goes on to lay out specific instances where people voted twice, instances where voters were not asked for a signature and times when signatures weren't properly checked.

In a press release, Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras, who serves on the Board of Elections, said, "Our ability to refute those charges on a case-by-case basis demonstrates that McKinney and his supporters have filed a frivolous suit."

As part of the release, Betras highlights portions of the court document that aims to debunk McKinney's claims.

That court document can be viewed here.

One claim by McKinney offers 39 instances where "voters were listed as having voted twice."

In response, the Board of Elections points to Ohio law and said that "while a voter may not cast more than one vote, in the event a voter tears, soils, defaces or erroneously marks a ballot, he or she may request up to three ballots."

Another claim by McKinney said 13 ballot stubs are "nowhere to be found," although Ohio law requires "the stubs to be retained."

The Board Of Elections responded by saying they "admit" that the stub of two voters "cannot be located," but "the board denies, that such irregularity affected enough votes to change or make uncertain the results of the subject election."

21 News reached out to McKinney and his attorney, but have not heard back.

Betras' entire statement can be read here.