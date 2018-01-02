Offering shelter during the deep freeze

As the dangerous cold bears down on the valley, shelters are taking in those looking for a warm place to stay.

The Christy House in Warren is full with 30 people, but shelter leaders say they have room for more.

"We do not turn away anybody," Tom Conley said, executive director of the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League.

"We try to house everybody, even if we have to have them sleep in the halls and stuff for the fact that we don't want anybody out in the cold."

The urban league has overseen operations at the Christy House since 1985.

The house recently underwent renovations including a new roof and repairs to keep the home's historic features intact.

The Christy House offers shelter for up to 30 days on average to men, women and children, without any restrictions. The non-profit provides help to those who need to find transitional or permanent housing solutions and mental health services.

While the demand for housing grows, the shelter is in need of donations.

"We need toiletries, towels, blankets, we could definitely use blankets, those are things that we constantly need," Conley said.