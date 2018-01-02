Woman charged after ex-boyfriend overdoses in Austintown apartment

An Austintown woman is charged after her ex-boyfriend overdosed in her apartment last Wednesday.

Ashley Levin, 31, was charged with permitting drug abuse after police said she was present several times during overdoses at the residences where she has lived.

This most recent incident, Levin called police after walking out of her room and finding her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Carmen Colagiovanni of Lakewood, Ohio, overdosing on her South Raccoon Rd. apartment floor.

Police found Colagiovanni lying on the living room floor unconscious with labored breathing when they arrived.

He had a slight blue color to his face and appeared to have vomited on himself, according to a police report.

Police then administered Narcan, which had no immediate reaction.

Austintown Fire Department and ambulance services came to help revive Colagiovanni.

Police said once revived, Colagiovanni started crying and began vomiting as he was being taken away by the ambulance.

Levin told police that she had no idea her ex-boyfriend was doing heroin and they had plans to go out for the night.

She said she was in her room getting ready when she heard the sound of something striking the floor.

Police said Levin came into the living room and found Colagiovanni overdosing.

Levin told police he had just graduated nursing school.

Police found this was the second time Colagiovanni overdosed in Austintown.

Back in May of 2017, he overdosed in the apartment he and Levin shared at the time.

A check of Levin's records revealed she was present during three other overdoses, all four taking place in her presence in the last year.

Police said Levin was charged with permitting drug abuse because she clearly knew that Colagiovanni was using drugs at both of her apartments on Westchester Drive and South Raccoon Road in which she was in control of the residence.

Police felt that it was probable to charge her because of all four overdoses happening in her presence.

Jeff Solick of the Austintown Drug Task Force told 21 News this particular situation was a unique circumstance because each time an overdose happened, Levin was in the apartment allowing different people to use heroin and then telling police she didn't know they were doing it.

Police found several pieces of evidence at the apartment, including a hypodermic syringe, clear torn bag containing a brownish powder residue and a metal spoon with a burnt bottom and brownish powder, which was found to be heroin.

Colagiovanni was charged with inducing panic, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Levin is scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday at 9 am.