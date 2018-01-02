Former Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy sentenced to prison

A former Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff will serve four years in prison following threats against his former boss.

Richard Rowe, 59, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to felonious assault and two counts of retaliation.

The charges against Rowe originated with an investigation into threats he made against Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

It was on December 30th of 2015 when Rowe's stepdaughter went to the Mahoning County Sheriff, telling him she feared the sheriff's life was in danger, as well as three members of his staff.

She said that Richard Rowe was the threat and he planned to shoot Greene and other sheriff's office employees.

BCI Agents searched Rowe's Piccadilly St. home, and found evidence to back-up the stepdaughter's concerns.

State agents also found 200 rounds of ammunition , three handguns and a shotgun in the ex-deputy's residence.

Our print partner the Vindicator said cell phone recordings made by the stepdaughter and notes written by Rowe substantiated the threats, according to investigators.

The investigation into those threats revealed accusations from another family member who said Rowe struck her several times with a blunt object and made verbal threats before sexually assaulting her.

That rape charge was then amended to felonious assault.

Rowe worked as a deputy at the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department for about 20 years before he was terminated on May 16, 2014.

Sheriff Greene believes Rowe blames him for losing his job, even suing for wrongful termination.