Mega Millions climbs to fourth largest jackpot in history

The fourth-largest jackpot in the 15-year history of Mega Millions will be offered on Friday.

The big prize climbed to an estimated $418 million, or $261.5 million cash after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are white balls 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 22.

It’s the first time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million since the summer of 2016 when a $536 million prize was won in Indiana, which was the largest prize ever awarded on a single Mega Millions ticket.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $42 million on October 13.

Meanwhile, the other big lottery game, Powerball, is offering a $440 million jackpot in tonight's drawing.

The cash value is $278 million.

You can watch tonight's drawing on 21 News at 11.