Construction project proposed near Harding Elementary in Youngstown

Officials in the City of Youngstown plan to remove and replace deteriorated concrete sidewalk near Harding Elementary School.

The proposed work includes sidewalk replacement on the roads listed below.

Cordova Ave. between Benita Ave. and Granada Ave.

Benita Ave. between Fifth Ave. and Ohio Ave.

Dennick Ave. between Cordova Ave. and Elm St.

Curry Place between Cordova Ave. and Ohio Ave.

Granada Ave. between Fifth Ave. and Ohio Ave.

Ohio Ave. between Upland Ave. and Benita Ave.

Lauderdale Ave. between Ohio Ave. and Elm St.

Additional improvements will include new curbs, curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, replacement of traffic signs and new pavement striping.

Proposed improvements will be constructed entirely on land owned by the City of Youngstown.

A portion of the proposed project along Granada Ave. is located within the 5th Avenue Historic District.

Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requires federal agencies (and in this case ODOT) to consider the effects of their actions on historic properties.

The $220,000 project is scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2018.

During project construction, two-way traffic on all city streets will be maintained at all times.

In addition, access to all residences and properties within the construction limits will be maintained during the project.

To ensure the proposed project is successful, the city of Youngstown is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of this proposed project.

Environmental impacts include those involving archeological, architectural and ecological resources, regulated materials and the general location of the project.

Any comments regarding the construction project should be submitted by February 2, 2018 to the city's Phelps St. office.

