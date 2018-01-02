Buhl Water issue revisited, tabled indefinitely in Springfield Township

At the beginning of December, tensions were high at the Springfield Township board meeting as community members and members of Buhl Water, a community owned water co-op since the 1970's, spoke out against the notion of the company's water line becoming part of Springfield Township's.

The meeting ended with postponing on the vote on the ordinance.

The board revisited the issue at the first meeting of the new year.

After weeks to deliberate, they decided to indefinitely table the issue, taking into account the concerns of the community, and also feeling the need to to take time to speak with businesses in the commercial district that would be receiving the water.

"There is also an opportunity for the township and the Buhl Board of Directors to get together, and hopefully come to a resolution of this whole issue," said Springfield Township Board Supervisor David Swartz, "So, that would be our key thing is to get together, have a resolution, listen to folks in the community and work with businesses, and i think we can have a win win for everyone involved."

The Springfield Board of Supervisors also hope to come to a resolution to a safety disagreement over the fire flows when they revisit the issue again.