Paris Hilton engaged to Howland graduate

Paris Hilton announced her engagement Tuesday to Howland graduate Chris Settlemire, who now goes by Chris Zylka.

According to Zylka's IMDb page, he attended Howland High School and graduated in 2003.

He attended the University of Toledo.

Zylka began his career with a guest appearance on 90210 in 2008.

He was soon cast in a recurring role in "Everybody Hates Chris" before also having guest appearances on the shows "Hannah Montana," "Cougar Town" and "Zeke and Luther."

On the post, Hilton wrote, "The most romantic moment of my life! #Engaged."

"I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist," Hilton said on her first engagement post on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

Zylka popped the question on a trip to Aspen Mountain in Colorado.

In a later post, Hilton wrote, "Diamonds are Forever," flashing her sparkling engagement ring.

You can view the engagement video from Hilton's Instagram account below.