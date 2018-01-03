Warren Township man expected in court for kidnapping and attempted rape

A Warren Township man is expected in court for kidnapping and attempted rape, among other charges.

Warren city police discovered a vehicle matching the description of a BOLO, or "Be on the Lookout" for a man wanted for those charges.

This happened right before the new year on Sunday night.

Police followed the vehicle and pulled the driver over for a traffic stop on South St., but the driver pulled to the right side of the road, began to back up and pulled away until they reached Pine St., according to the police report.

The driver was identified as 52-year-old Timothy Lambert.

He was detained until Warren Township police arrived.

Police said Lambert had a capias warrant for his arrest through Warren Municipal Court for failure to appear on theft charges.

Lambert was then taken into custody.

Police discovered a small digital scale with residue from a cigarette pack inside the truck Lambert was driving.

One glass and one silver crack pipe were recovered from inside a work glove that suspected crack cocaine was in on the dashboard, according to the report.

A pill bottle containing suspected crack cocaine was also found in the driver's seat.

Police then saw Lambert had a Walmart bag with two bath mats and two blinds inside.

Lambert told police he stole the items.

Lambert was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of rape, theft, drug paraphernalia and attempt to commit an offense, which police said involved kidnapping.

Lambert is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

21 News is working to learn more about the incident surrounding the attempted rape and kidnapping.