Crews fight Struthers house fire in freezing temperatures

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

Firefighters and road crews from another Valley community were called out to face single-digit temperatures early Wednesday.

The Struthers Fire Department was dispatched just before 1 am to put out a house fire on the corner of Crescent Drive and East Midlothian behind the Dunkin Donuts shop.

The street department was called out to salt the road after water used in putting out the fire began to freeze.

We're told the firefighters are all okay.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

