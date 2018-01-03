Wind chills bring more school changes in Valley

Another morning of sub-freezing temperatures has caused more than 80 schools and pre-schools in the valley to either close or delay their start times.

You can find a complete list here.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the Valley until noon today.

Expect wind chills to range from 10 to 20 below zero.

Wind chill advisories will likely be needed Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills.

Cold wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.