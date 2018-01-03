Woman accused of using minor for prostitution in Austintown

Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of using a minor in an alleged prostitution business in Austintown.

Amy Brennan was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday after being brought from the Columbus area where she was arrested last week.

Austintown police have been looking for Brennan since June 2016 when, according to court records, she allegedly rented two motel rooms in a township motel and ran them as a brothel.

Reports say that Brennan engaged in prostitution as well as a minor who was with her.

The report does not list the age or gender of the minor.

The warrant for Brennan's arrest says she was wanted for promoting prostitution involving a minor, promoting prostitution, and prostitution.

Brennan is expected to appear in county court in Austintown to answer the charges.