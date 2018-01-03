Colder wind chills still aead

After another morning with subzero wind chills, this afternoon will actually warm to near 20 degrees with wind chills near 12 degrees. Clouds will continue to increase with flurries and light snow showers possible tonight.

A few lake-effect snow showers are possible tomorrow to give a coating to an inch or two (especially north).

Overnight lows will actually dip below zero Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Dangerously cold wind chills will be here Friday morning near 20 to 25 BELOW zero. The warmest wind chills Friday afternoon will be near 14 below zero and again Saturday morning the wind chills will be subzero by 20 some degrees.

A much-needed thaw will come Sunday and Monday!