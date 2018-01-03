Salem woman accused of stealing holiday deliveries from porches

Authorities have charged one person and are trying to identify two other suspects who police believe are responsible for stealing packages delivered in the Leetonia and Salem areas before the holidays.

Leetonia Police Chief Alan Hauter tells 21 News that 37-year-old Erin Atkinson of Salem has been charged with theft.

Hauter says investigators believe Atkinson and two men drove around his community and Perry Township taking packages that had been dropped off at homes by various delivery services.

The chief says there were at least three reported thefts in Leetonia and two or three in Perry Township, but Hauter believes there could have been more packages taken.

He says Perry Township Police are also considering charges.

According to Hauter, tips from neighbors help his department identify Atkinson as a suspect.

Atkinson has been in the Trumbull County Jail since December 20 when Liberty Township Police arrested her on separate drug and tampering with evidence charges.

Cheif Hauter says investigators are still working to identify the two men who accompanied Atkinson on the alleged theft spree.