High school basketball adjustments

  • All Warren City Schools athletic events are canceled through the weekend.
  • High School Basketball Schedule Change: Warren JFK vs Valley Christian boys and girls doubleheader postponed on Saturday.
  • Boys High School Basketball Schedule Change: McDonald vs Sebring postponed on Friday, January 5th. Rescheduled for February 13th.
  • Boys High School Basketball Schedule Change: Lakeview vs Jefferson is now being played Thursday, January 4th instead of Friday, January 5th.
  • Boys High School Basketball Schedule Change: Campbell vs Liberty originally scheduled for Friday, January 5th is now being played February 15th.
  • Boys High School Basketball Schedule Change: Jackson Milton vs Lowellville scheduled for Saturday, January 6th will be made up at a later date.
  • Boys High School Basketball Schedule Change:  Ursuline vs Cardinal Mooney on Friday, January 5th has been postponed. Makeup day to be determined.
  • Boys High School Basketball Schedule Change:  Chalker at Newbury postponed on Friday, January 5th. 
  • Boys High School Basketball Schedule Change:  Lordstown vs Windham postponed on Friday, January 5th.
  • Girls High School Basketball Cancellations: East Liverpool vs Indian Creek for Thursday and Harrison Central vs East Liverpool scheduled for Saturday.
  • Girls High School Basketball Schedule Change: Warren Harding vs Niles scheduled for Saturday, January 6th is now being played on Monday, January 8th
  • Girls High School Basketball Schedule Change: Sebring vs Mineral Ridge postponed on Thursday, January 4th. Makeup date to be determined.
  • Girls High School Basketball Schedule Change:  Fuchs Mizrachi vs Chalker postponed for Thursday, January 4th.
