Formal ball to celebrate new Youngstown mayor, benefit charity

The community is invited to celebrate Youngstown's 51st Mayor, Jamael Tito Brown, and support local charities at the same time.

The 2018 Mayor's Inaugural Charity Ball has been scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2018.

The Charity Ball will be held at Stambaugh Auditorium in the Tyler Grand Ballroom and will feature live entertainment, dancing, and hors d'oeuvres.

Tickets are $75 a piece, however, all proceeds from the event will go to local charities.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

For tickets or sponsorship information contact Sabrina Brandon at sabrinab210@yahoo.com or 330-531-2989.

