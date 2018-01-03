7-11 Northbound reopened after semi loses steel coil

Emergency crews have reopened the northbound lanes of Route 7/11.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes were closed near Gypsy Lane for more than an hour and a half.

ODOT says the roadway was closed while crews worked to clean up after a semi-truck lost a coil of steel.

Two cranes were used to lift the coil back on to the truck.

It is unclear at this time if the roadway was damaged.

It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved. No one was injured.