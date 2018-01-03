Niles Gander Mountain expected to reopen

It's been more than half a year since the Gander Mountain location in Niles first came into jeopardy. Now customers are learning that the store will be reopening, under new ownership.

Camping World, a company that sells recreational vehicle products, purchased Gander Mountain and its boating business, in May 2017.

But it was only obligated to operate a minimum of 17 of the existing 160 Gander Mountain stores.

Instead, Marcus Lemonis, Star of the CNBC show "The Profit", is also the Chairman and CEO of recreational vehicle retailer Camping World, previously said that he wanted to keep almost 70 stores open.

However, it was unclear whether the Niles location would make the cut.

In a live stream posted to social media on Wednesday, Lemonis released the list of Gander Mountain stores that would remain open and/or reopen.

Aside from Niles, Mentor was the only location in Ohio named.

Lemonis said two stores have already opened, two more will open next week, and the remaining stores should be entirely open by May, however, no specific dates were announced.