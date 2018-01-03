Regional Chamber announces Health & Wellness Expo

The Regional Chamber of Commerce and three of the Valley's main healthcare providers have announced a special event at the Covelli Centre in March.

The event was outlined at a news conference Wednesday. it will be the regions first comprehensive Health & Wellness Expo to be held March 3 and 4 at the Covelli Centre. It's a combined effort of the chamber, Mercy Health, Southwoods Health and Steward Health. The theme is Live Well, Be Well, Locally.

The aim is to let the community know that there is no need to go elsewhere for quality health care and well-qualified physicians.



"This is an opportunity for us to showcase what we have and what's being provided right here in the Valley because all the resources are here, all the specialties are here, all the skill sets are here, and folks aren't necessarily aware of that," said James Dignan, Chamber President.



With 23-thousand people employed in health care, it's a key driver in the local economy. "It's a good time for all of us to say keep health care local, keep the jobs local, and educate the community," Southwoods Health President, Ed Muransky said.

One of the most prevalent health problems locally continues to be heart disease. "It is, there is a lot of cardiac diseases and so with that, we have to be innovative, we have to have the new technologies," said James Kravec, Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health.



The expo will feature more than a hundred exhibitors, health screenings, Ask The Doc sessions with family physicians and specialists, a kids zone, and giveaways. The dates are March 3 from 10 am. to 5 pm and March 4 from 12 to 4 pm, at the Covelli Centre.