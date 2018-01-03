Mayor Tito Brown rescinds raises granted in McNally's final days

Day two on the job for Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has provided yet another shake-up in city hall.

A press release sent out Wednesday afternoon indicates that Mayor Brown has met with the new Law Director, Jeff Limbian, and has been advised to revoke raises that were granted in the final days of Mayor John McNally's administration.

On November 19th, our print partner, The Vindicator reported that former Mayor McNally gave promotions to four law department employees.

Under those promotions, the four employees were granted the title of "Assistant Law Director".

The promotions were dated to have taken effect on October 30th, according to the Vindicator.

Mayor Tito Brown said in the release on Wednesday that those promotions are being revoked, and the employees will return to their former positions on an "interim" basis.

In November, Brown weighed in on the promotions, telling Vindicator reporter David Skolnick that with the city's financial status as it is, the raises should have never happened.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brown's first day in office following the holidays, the city's Law Director and Finance Director were replaced.

Mayor Brown's first city council meeting is Wednesday evening.