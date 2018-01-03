Sharon Police: Suspect stole victim's walker, cash

Sharon police are asking for help to find the suspect who robbed a man in downtown in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 55-year-old victim was walking on Silver St. toward a local business shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he was approached by a suspect.

According to a release, the male suspect was wearing a stocking cap, black jacket, and burgundy jeans.

Police say the man grabbed the victim's walker and took off. The victim told police that a bag attached to the walker had $40 in it.

Later officers found the walker nearby, but not the bag.

Officers say they believe the suspect could have possibly been picked up in the area by a black vehicle which was missing a hubcap.

Anyone with any information about the possible identity of the suspect or the photographed vehicle is asked to contact the Sharon Police Department at (724) 983-3210 or the Mercer Co. EMA Center's non-emergency number (724) 662-6110.