Weathersfield man stabbed after stopping to help car in ditch

A good Samaritan was stabbed after allegedly trying to help someone whose car was in a ditch on New Year's day.

Weathersfield police responded to a disturbance call near Austintown Warren Road for a disturbance around 2 am.

When they arrived at the location, they found a car parked in the driveway and a couple standing behind it. The man was holding the right side of his upper chest.

There was also an unoccupied Jeep in a ditch 30 feet away.

When police asked the man what happened, they were told he pulled up to the vehicle in the ditch to help and was stabbed with a knife.

An ambulance was called to care for the victim's stab wound.

The woman told dispatch she had been punched.

Police identified the suspect, Daniel Thomas Day, and booked him into the Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge.