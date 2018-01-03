Catholic Diocese of Youngstown asks residents to help "Keep the Kids Warm"

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Youngstown is asking for area residents to help those in need keep warm this winter.

The "Keep the Kids Warm" campaign is designed to keep people warm by providing utility assistance for families in need, especially during cold winter months.

The campaign started at the beginning of January and is continuing until the month's end. January is designated by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops as "Poverty Awareness Month."

Approximately 43% of the homes in Youngstown's Diocese have difficulty affording utilities.

Donations can be sent to Catholic Charities "Keep the Kids Warm" at P.O. Box 614 Youngstown, Ohio 44501. Donations can also be made online here.

The Catholic Charities give to all people, not just to those that belong to the faith. Last year, the charities were able to help with the utilities of 5,733 people.

Families that don't qualify for government assistance, those waiting for Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) or families whose Home Energy Assistance Program has been used can get help through "Keep the Kids Warm."