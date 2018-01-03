Mahoning County Board of Health hosting flu shot clinic

The Mahoning County District Board of Health is hosting a flu shot clinic on January 4 from 9 am to 6 pm at 50 Westchester Drive in Austintown.

Flu shots are free with proof of insurance. Without insurance, a shot for those six months and up is $40. Those 65 and older pay $55.

There is no appointment necessary in order to get a flu shot. The nasal spray vaccine is not available this year.

Erica Horner, the Director of Nursing and Community health for Mahoning County said that county hospitals are seeing more Emergency Room visits this year for the flu than this time last year due to the prolonged flu season.

The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone 6 months of age and older to get a flu shot every season.

It's also very important to get vaccinated if you are over the age of 65 or are in contact with a good amount of people most days of the week.

Those with blood disorders, asthma, COPD, endocrine disorders or have weakened immune systems are encouraged to get vaccinated as well.