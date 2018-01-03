Farrell gets $500,000 grant to build shopping center

Farrell is getting a half a million dollars to build a shopping plaza directly across from its municipal building.

Representative Mark Longietti said funding from the Keystone Communities program will remove four buildings currently in the spot, paving the way for the new shopping center.



Michael Ceci, the Farrell City Manager, said the city is humbled to receive the $500,000 grant.

"The project being funded is another large step toward community and economic development success," Ceci said. "I anticipate this endeavor will lead the way for continuous improvements in our great city."

According to Longietti, the grant will help "solidify a retail and commercial area for the city and... establish a new downtown that is attractive to city residents and those from nearby communities."

The Keystone Communities program is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development. Its goal is to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private community sectors, support local initiatives and increase social and economic diversity.

Partnerships like these create better places to live and encourage business and job expansion, Longietti said.

