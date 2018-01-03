Youngstown firefighters take precautions when working in the cold

These freezing cold temperatures effect everyone, including firefighters.

There are some extra precautions that need to be taken when temperatures dip into the single digits.

Youngstown Fire Chief John O'Neill said there are specific operating procedures for fighting fires in the cold.

Water needs to be circulated throughout the hoses in the fire truck to make sure they don't freeze up, preventing water coming out.

Personnel is rotated to ensure they don't get hypothermia or frostbite while doing their jobs in the cold.

Firefighters even are asked to throw salt around while working so they don't slip on the ice and hurt themselves.

O'Neill said space heaters are one of the top causes of fires in winter.

He said oftentimes, space heaters are used improperly or get knocked over.

"Just keep them away from things like curtains, furniture, et cetera," O'Neill said. "Also extension cords. If you're using one, feel it. If it's hot, take it out. It shouldn't be."