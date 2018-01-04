Youngstown stabbing victim clams up when questioned by police

What began as an investigation into a shooting in Youngstown turned out to be something different as police learned more about what really happened.

Officers were called to St. Elizabeth Hospital just before 2 am Wednesday where a man had walked into the emergency room saying he had been shot.

But when police arrived, they found that the 36-year-old man had actually been stabbed in the shoulder.

After the victim was treated by doctors, he told police he came home to his longtime girlfriend after spending the night drinking with friends.

He said the girlfriend became upset because she believed he had been cheating on her.

But he wasn't willing to tell police much more when they asked for more information about where he was assaulted.

“I don't know and I'm not telling you where it happened!”, said the victim.

He admitted that he didn't want his girlfriend in trouble, refusing to give officers her name.

Police searched records to find the name of the girlfriend and the victim's current address.

However, they're still not sure if that's where the stabbing occurred.

The investigation continues.